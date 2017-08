Before there’s a new Grand Avenue Bridge, crews need to get rid of the old one. This project has seen some surprises right out of the gate, considering part of the old bridge collapsed on Tuesday night as crews worked to dismantle it.

To learn more about what happened and to understand what goes into the dismantling of a 50-year-old bridge, and what comes out of it, news director Carolyn Sackariason sat down with reporter Wyatt Orme.