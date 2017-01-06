Reports Of Shots Fired At Airport In Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Shots were fired Friday afternoon at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida, according to local media and witnesses on Twitter.

Broward County Fire Rescue told the local CBS affiliate in Miami that a shooting was reported around 1 p.m. ET.

The mayor of Broward County, Barbara Sharief, told CNN that a suspect is in custody.

Some news organizations said there have been reports of injuries, but that has not been confirmed by officials.

The airport said on Twitter that: "There is an ongoing incident in Terminal 2, Baggage Claim." The airport has four stand-alone terminals, of which terminal 2 is the smallest.

People who said they were inside the airport described seeing people running. Among those inside was former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer, who tweeted that "everyone is running" after shots were fired, and that police said there was one shooter and multiple victims.

Shortly after 1 p.m. Fleischer tweeted police were not letting anyone out of the part of the airport he was in.

Television images showed hundreds of travelers standing around the part of the airport where the planes park.

