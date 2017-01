Communities across Colorado are working to understand how climate change might affect future water supplies. University of Colorado researcher Jeff Lukas will speak as part of the Naturalist Nights environmental speaker series this week. He told Elizabeth Stewart-Severy that the Roaring Fork Valley has seen fewer climate risks than elsewhere in the state.

Lukas will speak Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Third Street Center in Carbondale, and Thursday at 7 p.m. at Hallam Lake in Aspen.