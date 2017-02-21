Researcher to discuss fire management

Credit Courtesy of Aspen Center for Environmental Studies

A researcher with the U.S. Forest Service will speak this week about the sociology and psychology of fire management.

Sarah McCaffrey’s work looks at how people respond to fire — both prescribed burns that are used as a tool to manage public lands and wildfire. She will share findings from more than 60 studies that look at the social science of fire.

The presentation is part of the Naturalist Nights environmental speaker series. Sarah Johnson with Wilderness Workshop, a co-host of the lecture, said that understanding fire management is particularly relevant in the Roaring Fork Valley, where residents are surrounded by public lands.


McCaffrey speaks Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Third Street Center in Carbondale and Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Aspen Center for Environmental Studies.

 

