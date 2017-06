The Roaring Fork Transportation Authority (RFTA) reverts to its full bus schedule on Saturday. Local and express busses will run the Highway 82 corridor more frequently and express returns to weekends service.

Beginning tomorrow, the Maroon Bells Wilderness roads closes to daytime vehicular traffic. Visitors can park at Aspen Highlands and take a RFTA guided bus tour to the popular scenic destination.

A bus going up Woody Creek has also returned for the summer.