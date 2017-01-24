Rio Grande Recycling Center takes old clothes

The Pitkin County Landfill started recycling textiles last fall, and now accepts those items at the Rio Grande Recycling Center. There are now collection bins for things like clothes, blankets, shoes, handbags and backpacks that would not be acceptable for resale at thrift shops.

More than 1,500 tons of textiles are dumped in the Pitkin County Landfill each year. Manager Cathy Hall said this is nearly 5 percent of all waste, and diverting these products can help to extend the life of the landfill.

The company USAgain will haul donated items to Denver and repurpose them. Rugs and carpeting are not accepted.