Rio Grande Recycling Center takes old clothes

By 9 seconds ago

The Rio Grande Recycling Center now has a clothing and shoe drop box.
Credit Aspen Public Radio News

The Pitkin County Landfill started recycling textiles last fall, and now accepts those items at the Rio Grande Recycling Center. There are now collection bins for things like clothes, blankets, shoes, handbags and backpacks that would not be acceptable for resale at thrift shops.  


More than 1,500 tons of textiles are dumped in the Pitkin County Landfill each year. Manager Cathy Hall said this is nearly 5 percent of all waste, and diverting these products can help to extend the life of the landfill.

The company USAgain will haul donated items to Denver and repurpose them. Rugs and carpeting are not accepted.  

Tags: 
landfill page
Pitkin County Landfill

Related Content

Contractors talk trash

By Dec 20, 2016
Elizabeth Stewart-Severy/Aspen Public Radio News

This holiday season, while trash cans across America overflow with packaging, wrapping paper and discarded gifts, the Pitkin County Landfill faces an even bigger issue: the by-products of luxury building.

Wasting space: Landfilling up

By Dec 13, 2016
Elizabeth Stewart-Severy/Aspen Public Radio News

As the Pitkin County Landfill heads toward capacity, the City of Aspen is turning its focus to the largest garbage producer in the valley: construction and demolition projects. But reducing the volume of this trash is no simple matter.