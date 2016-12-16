'Riverview,' the new school in Glenwood Springs

By Dec 16, 2016


The new K-through-8 school south of Glenwood Springs will be called “Riverview.” It’s a public school, but an unconventional one.

Since October, 40 or so representatives from the community have met about the school. It should have an emphasis on project-based learning, they decided last week, and on health and wellness, and outdoor education. Adam Volek is the soon-to-be-school’s principal. He and his colleagues are now in the process of designing a curriculum to meet these values.

What he does know is students will get an education both in English and Spanish. The goal is for all students to be able to be bilingual and biliterate.

 

Volek encourages bilingual teachers to apply, but being bilingual isn’t a requirement. The first students will start in August, with the rest of the district.  

 

