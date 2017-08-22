Roaring Fork School District will ‘Take Note’ in statewide music education initiative

Gov. John Hickenlooper launched a new initiative this year. It’s called Take Note Colorado, and its aim is to give every kindergarten through 12th grade student in the state access to musical instruments and education.

The Roaring Fork School District (RFSD) is one of a handful of districts being tested throughout the state.

RFSD is made up of 12 schools in Basalt, Carbondale and Glenwood Springs. Karen Radman is executive director of Colorado Music Coalition, a new nonprofit overseeing the Take Note Colorado initiative.

“Most of the elementary schools don't offer any access to instruments,” said Radman.

Money raised at the initiative’s kickoff concert in May provided the seed funding for RFSD and four other pilot districts across the state. These funds are expected to help support music education programs this upcoming school year.

Colorado Music Coalition will return in October to help the district assess what schools need the most support.