Rob Reiner's 'LBJ' Pays Tribute To A President The Filmmaker Once 'Hated'

The new film “LBJ” chronicles the career of President Lyndon Johnson, from his term as President John F. Kennedy’s vice president to his push to pass a landmark civil rights bill.

For director Rob Reiner it was a chance to showcase an achievement by a president whose term was overshadowed by the Vietnam War — something Reiner himself protested against. Reiner (@robreiner) joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to talk about LBJ — the man and the film.