Ryan Mahoney is (very likely) Basalt’s new town manager

It’s nearly official that Ryan Mahoney is Basalt’s new town manager. “Nearly official” because neither party has signed on the dotted line.

The town council went into executive session Tuesday night and ironed out the negotiations that have lasted several weeks. Officials declined to release more information about the final contract. The salary range is between $129,000 and $170,000.

Mike Scanlon was the former town manager. At the end of his tenure at Basalt, he was making around $162,000, plus a $2,000 per month housing reimbursement, as well as other benefits.

Mahoney comes to Basalt from Marana, AZ. He’s currently the development services director there. He already has experience working as town manager in Buena Vista and Dolores, both of which are in Colorado.