Schools throughout valley on lock out after threat

Public and private schools in the Roaring Fork Valley are on lock out after an 18-year-old Carbondale senior made threats of violence against his or her school in an online forum.

While the threat was anonymous, the IP address was traced to the Carbondale area, according to Carbondale police. Authorities have no more information about the student or his intentions but local law enforcement is actively investigating this threat.

The Roaring Fork schools closed all high schools and have placed all elementary and middle schools in lock out. A lock out means that all doors are locked, staff are on high alert, and additional law enforcement are on site.