Schools in valley report impressive graduation results

The Roaring Fork School District held graduation ceremonies this past Friday and Saturday. Some schools saw dramatic increases in graduates, like Bridges High School, an alternative school in Carbondale.

On Friday, it graduated more seniors than ever: 54 of a class of 64.

This group also earned double the number of scholarships than the previous year. Roaring Fork High School in Carbondale graduated 83.

Basalt High School graduated 73 seniors. Around 90 percent of them are going on to pursue two or four-year degrees, which is 20 percent more than last year.

Glenwood Springs High School graduated 188 seniors out of a class of 192.