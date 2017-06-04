Schools in valley report impressive graduation results

By 1 hour ago

Credit Roaring Fork School District

The Roaring Fork School District held graduation ceremonies this past Friday and Saturday. Some schools saw dramatic increases in graduates, like Bridges High School, an alternative school in Carbondale.

On Friday, it graduated more seniors than ever: 54 of a class of 64.

This group also earned double the number of scholarships than the previous year. Roaring Fork High School in Carbondale graduated 83.  

Basalt High School graduated 73 seniors. Around 90 percent of them are going on to pursue two or four-year degrees, which is 20 percent more than last year.

 

Glenwood Springs High School graduated 188 seniors out of a class of 192.

Tags: 
Roaring Fork School District

Related Content

Pat Henry is the Patron Saint of Strays

By Mar 8, 2017

The class of 2017 will graduate from area high schools in June. Caps and gowns will fill bleachers and auditoriums, as proud parents take pictures. One man, Pat Henry, is sure to be sitting in the audience.

Rob Stein reflects on ‘political bias’ in Roaring Fork School District

By May 1, 2017
Roaring Fork School District

Rob Stein is the superintendent of the Roaring Fork School District. He recently sat down with a group of parents who voiced what they see as a “pattern of political bias” within the district.

Roaring Fork School District announces teacher cuts

By Feb 16, 2017

  The Roaring Fork School District announced yesterday that around 30 teachers could be cut from the system this year.