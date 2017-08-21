Science Center hosts eclipse celebration

Millions of Americans will see a rare solar eclipse today, and here's the scoop on what to expect in the Roaring Fork Valley.

Click here to listen to an interview with David Houggy, president of the Aspen Science Center.

Colorado is outside of the path of totality, meaning spectators here will see a partial eclipse.



“Things will be darker for sure,” said David Houggy, president of the Aspen Science Center. “It will be cooler for sure. It won’t be black...it’ll be kind of like an overcast day.”

The Aspen Science Center is hosting a viewing party at the Pitkin County Library. The big event starts at 10:20 a.m., when viewers will see the new moon begin to cover the disc of the sun. The eclipse peaks at 11:43 a.m. in Aspen when the sun will be 92 percent covered by the moon.

It’s not safe to look directly at the partial eclipse because UV light from the sun damages the eye. The Science Center will provide some solar eclipse glasses, telescopes, pinhole cameras and games from 9:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.