Second complaint filed against Rep. Lebsock

Another woman has filed a formal complaint against Democratic Rep. Steve Lebsock for sexual harassment.

Our reporting has uncovered allegations that Steve Lebsock has harassed, intimidated or made sexual advances against 11 people. Democratic Rep. Faith Winter was the first to come forward and file a complaint. Now, former lobbyist Holly Tarry has.

“I don’t want to talk about my complaint while there’s an investigation pending,” she said. “I do not think Rep. Lebsock should be bullied. The world needs less predatory behavior not more of it.”

Democratic leaders including the Speaker of the House and Governor have asked Lebsock to step down over the allegations. He said he will make a decision at the end of the month.