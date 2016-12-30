A second life for Christmas trees at landfills

Trees wait for pickup at the Rio Grande Recycling Center.
Credit Carolyn Sackariason/Aspen Public Radio News

Christmas trees that have passed their prime may see another life at area landfills.


The holiday trees can be used for mulch, daily cover of the landfill and in some cases, as compost.

Roaring Fork Valley residents can drop off trees for free at the Rio Grande Recycling Center or the Pitkin County Landfill until Valentine’s Day. Those trees will be ground up and used for compost.

In Eagle County, trees are mulched free of charge until late February, and in Garfield County, tree chips are used to cover the landfill at night.

Holy Cross Energy also offers cash for recycling working holiday lights, at $2 per strand.

