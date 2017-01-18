Select teachers receive bonus from private funder

The inaugural recipients of the Kellie Schenck Award
Credit courtesy photo

Local philanthropist Dick Butera has resurrected a program to honor staff within the Aspen School District.

For years, Butera funded the Distinguished Teacher Awards - granting $10,000 each to selected teachers, counselors and school staff. The recognition is now named the Kellie Schenck Award, in honor of the late Aspen Middle School teacher, who was an early receiver of the Distinguished Teacher Award.

In a school fundraising event over the past weekend, 11 inaugural Kellie Schenck awards were announced. Recipients include teachers from the elementary and high schools, administrators, and a bus driver. The full list of the cash winners are:

The recipients of the $10,000 cash award were the following:

·         Josh Anderson - Math Teacher, Aspen High School

·         Arial Bejarano - Aspen School District Bus Driver and Aspen Elementary School Custodial

·         Morgan Duggan - School Psychologist, Aspen Middle School and Aspen High School

·         Eric Lamb - World Language Teacher, French, Aspen High School

·         Megan Noonan - Mathematics Teacher, Aspen High School

·         Becky Oliver – Second Grade Teacher, Aspen Elementary School

·         Jackie Tergeoglou - Kindergarten Teacher, Aspen Elementary School

·         Jeff White - Fourth Grade  Teacher, Aspen Elementary School

Shared Awards:

The following staff shared $10,000 cash awards:

·         Bryant Maggert and Sarah Graber- English Language Learners, Aspen Middle School

·         Karen Price - Administrative Assistant / Finance and Karin Wehse– Administrative Assistant/Enrollment, Aspen Middle School

Tags: 
Aspen School District
Education
dick butera

