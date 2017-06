After visiting Frisco and Edwards, Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet will hold a town hall at the Glenwood Springs library at 5:15 p.m.. Space is limited. He will be taking questions from the audience at random.

If you can’t attend, you can also follow the meetings on Facebook and Twitter.

Bennet has been a senator since 2009. Barring the 2016 campaign, the last time he was in Glenwood Springs was August of 2016. He met with constituents about the Thompson Divide.