Ski passes for 2017/18 season announced

The Aspen Skiing Co. has released its 2017-18 season pass prices.

Most pass prices rose slightly with skiers and riders paying between $15 and $50 more than last year. The Premier Pass, providing unlimited skiing and riding on all four mountains, costs $1,849 if purchased before Sept. 15. The same pass with a chamber of commerce discount is $1,349. Prices go up after the super early season deadline.

The Double Flex Pass and Flex Pass cost $1,199 and $879 with the chamber discount, respectively, before Sept. 15. The Double Flex offers two days of skiing and riding each week and the Flex Pass offers one day a week on all four mountains plus. You can add days for 50 percent off the normal rate.

The college pass is $659 this year. And the four-day and seven-day Classic Passes are back, starting at $264. Passes go on sale Monday, Aug. 14.