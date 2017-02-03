SkiCo eyes Sam’s Knob development

By 23 minutes ago

Aspen Skiing Company wants to expand Sam's Smokehouse and build a patrol facility in the same area.
Credit Courtesy of Sam's Smokehouse

Aspen Skiing Company wants to make some changes to the Sam’s Knob area on Snowmass.  The U.S. Forest Service is now taking public comment on the plans.

 

SkiCo wants to build a new ski patrol facility and expand Sam’s Smokehouse Restaurant. They said this will improve safety on the mountain and ease long lines at the restaurant during holiday rushes. There are also plans to install two underground fiber optic cables to help with on-mountain communications.

The ski patrol building would replace a temporary structure near the top of the Village Express chairlift. The proposal is for a 2,000-square foot building, including offices, conference space and a workroom.

The restaurant addition would be between 3,000 and 5,000 square feet, on the northwest corner of the current building.

The Forest Service said no trees will be cut for the projects.

Tags: 
Aspen Skiing Company
Sam's Knob
Snowmass
U.S. Forest Service

