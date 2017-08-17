Snowmass Tourism's 50th anniversary ski celebrations start with community photo op

This summer’s Snowmass Free Concert Series has been bringing all sorts of music to Fanny Hill. Colorado’s Otis Taylor Band will close out the season Thursday. During intermission, a huge community photo will be taken.

The photo op is intended to ignite the ski area’s forthcoming 50th anniversary festivities in December. Rose Abello, the director of Snowmass Tourism, said the community is an integral part of the upcoming season of celebrations.

"Really, if you feel like you're part of our community, you're more than welcome to come and be in the photo,” said Abello.

The photo will be taken above the crowd on Fanny Hill, facing the stage. Snowmass Tourism encourages people to come dressed in a color specific to the decade folks arrived here.

The color assignments are as follows: Those who came in the ’60s are encouraged to wear black, the ’70s, white, the ’80s, blue and the ’90s green. Those who came at the turn of the century wear red and from 2010 on, new residents wear gray. Although Abello said it’s not a big deal if someone wearing the wrong color wants to be in the photo.

The concert starts at 5:30 p.m. The photo will appear in the upcoming issue of Winter in Snowmass Magazine. Snowmass Tourism’s 50th anniversary celebrations will launch full throttle in mid-December.