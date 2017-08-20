Snowmass Town Council talks arts

On Tuesday, June 27th, a new roundabout sculpture was installed in Snowmass Village. Monday the council works on a comprehensive strategy for further public installations.
  The Snowmass Village Town Council is scheduled to consider two long-range arts policies  Monday.

For almost two years, the Snowmass Arts Advisory Board has been working on a comprehensive approach to funding, acquiring and displaying public art. Monday evening, the council will discuss a resolution to adopt that plan. The advisory board contends that public art can boost the local economy and assists in defining the culture of the ski town. They recommend the town create installations, events and even trails that celebrate visual and performing arts. The board will also consider creating an official process for purchasing or commissioning future artworks. This includes giving preference to artists that have a connection to Snowmass Villag, and acquiring a collection that reflects the gender and ethnic diversity of the town.

