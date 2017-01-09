Snowmass Village takes a look at its long-game

The Town of Snowmass Village is seeking public input during the early stages of updating its comprehensive plan.

The state requires towns to have a master plan on which zoning and subdivision ordinances are based. Snowmass Village has hired consultants to update the current plan to better reflect future priorities and create a more user-friendly document. “Visioning sessions,” held today at noon and 5 p.m. at the Snowmass Recreation Center, will allow residents and visitors to have their say on everything from transportation options to in-fill regulations, to the future of the Snowmass Village Mall, the town center, and the Rodeo Lot.