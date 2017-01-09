Snowmass Village takes a look at its long-game

The crowd during a Snowmass Village Comprehensive Plan kick off event
The Town of Snowmass Village is seeking public input during the early stages of updating its comprehensive plan.

The state requires towns to have a master plan on which zoning and subdivision ordinances are based. Snowmass Village has hired consultants to update the current plan to better reflect future priorities and create a more user-friendly document. “Visioning sessions,” held today at noon and 5 p.m. at the Snowmass Recreation Center, will allow residents and visitors to have their say on everything from transportation options to in-fill regulations, to the future of the Snowmass Village Mall, the town center, and the Rodeo Lot.

Town of Snowmass Village

