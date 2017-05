Hosts Alycin Bektesh and Christin Kay talk with Minda Dentler. When she was an infant in India, she contracted polio, which left her legs paralyzed. She was adopted into an American family. Minda began competing in triathlons, using a handcycle and a racing wheelchair. In 2013, she became the first official female handcyclist in history to complete an Ironman Championship. She's also a passionate advocate for global immunization and polio eradication.