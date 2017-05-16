Spotlight Health 2017, Episode 3

This week we talk to Dixon Chibanda, a psychiatrist and researcher at the University of Zimbabwe. He focuses on community mental health and developed the "Friendship Bench" community mental health intervention. It's now been scaled up to over 70 primary care clinics in Zimbabwe.

We also speak with Manmeet Kaur, executive director and founder of City Health Works in Harlem. City Health Works trains local health coaches to work with patients with chronic illness. These coaches bridge the gap between these patients and their doctors when it comes to treatment.