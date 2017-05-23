Spotlight Health 2017, Episode 4

We speak to Dr. Andrew Morris-Singer, president and founder of Primary Care Progress, or PCP. His organization provides leadership development and training to primary care doctors. Part of this training is centered on how a focus on collaboration and relationships can help doctors treat patients more effectively.

We also talk with Jamila Headley, the managing director of the Health Global Access Project, or Health GAP. Health GAP works to make sure that people living with HIV in targeted region have access to affordable medicine. She says that, yes, gains have been made in treating people with HIV. But the cost of many drugs is a huge barrier to saving more lives.