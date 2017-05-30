Related Program: 
Spotlight Health 2017

Spotlight Health 2017, Episode 5

Our first guest is Steven Keating.  When a tumor was discovered in Steven’s brain, he wanted to know everything he could about it, even choosing to stay awake during the surgery that removed the mass. But getting information about his own treatment was much more complicated than he anticipated. His experience led him to become a patient advocate.  He now works on technology that would make medical data more accessible and easier to understand for patients themselves.  

We also talk with caregiver advocate Ai-jen Poo. She’s the director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance, advocating  for labor protection for nannies, housekeepers, and home healthcare workers. She’s also the co-director of Caring Across Generations. This organization creates and promotes policies that support seniors and people with disabilities, and the families and professionals who care for them.

 

Tags: 
steven keating
ai jen poo
caring across generations
national domestic workers alliance
caregivers
patient advocacy
Spotlight Health
Aspen Ideas Festival

