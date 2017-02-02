Spring Gulch celebrates 30 years with Ski for Sisu

The Mount Sopris Nordic Council is hosting the 25th annual Ski for Sisu to raise funds for the Spring Gulch cross-country trails. It’s also a celebration of the area’s storied history.

At its start, the Spring Gulch trail system was a necessary and creative solution to growing conflicts between snowmobilers and Nordic skiers; it created a separate network just for skiers.

The Ski for Sisu event honors Paul Lappala, who helped establish the network. He died in an accident while doing grooming work on the track. Lappala was Finnish.

“Sisu is a Finnish word which means perseverance, endurance, hard work, and there’s a plaque for him up at Paul’s Point,” said founding board member Wick Moses.

The event includes three courses designed to appeal to skiers of all levels. It raises funds to pay for maintenance of the trails, which are located in the Thompson Divide and are free to the public.

The skiing kicks off this Sunday at 9:30 a.m. at Spring Gulch.