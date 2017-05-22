Spring skiing: Aspen Mountain to reopen Memorial Day weekend

The Aspen Skiing Company announced Monday that skiers will get to enjoy last week’s winter storm. Aspen Mountain will reopen for Memorial Day weekend.

SkiCo will open 130 acres of mostly intermediate terrain on the upper mountain to skiers and riders for the three-day weekend. A storm last week dropped 18 inches of snow at the resort.

The gondola will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Ajax Express is set to be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The holiday weekend also marks the start of summer sightseeing at Ajax. The gondola will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the next three weekends before opening daily on June 17.