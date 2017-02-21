From the staff: Claire Woodcock explains why she loves public radio

Aspen Public Radio’s arts and culture reporter Claire Woodcock explained why she’s so passionate about supporting public media.

“I rely on NPR for insightful news coverage throughout my day,” Woodcock said. “I love APR's ambition to tell real stories that matter, to continue to expand its coverage and to really listen to valley voices. APR is and can always be our music, our news and our station.”

