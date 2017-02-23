From the staff: Elizabeth Stewart-Severy explains why she loves public radio

By 24 minutes ago

Stewart-Severy practicing her handstands at the Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve.

Aspen Public Radio’s environment reporter Elizabeth Stewart-Severy explained why she’s so passionate about supporting public media.

“When I listen to Aspen Public Radio, I always know I will learn something valuable and interesting. I love hearing straight from the source, and I know that I can trust APR to bring accurate, thorough reports on topics that matter,” she said. “We all have a civic responsibility to be well-informed, and APR helps me to negotiate and understand charged topics. I believe deeply in the role that journalists play in keeping our community engaged and educated, in uniting us and making us all more interesting. Aspen Public Radio makes me smarter, and that’s really why I listen to and support APR.”

