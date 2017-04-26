State budget talks delayed

By 5 hours ago

Credit Tracy Olson/Flickr

Wednesday is the deadline to pass the state’s budget for the next fiscal year. Lawmakers have not yet met to finalize the plan. This delay could put the legislature in a tight spot in the final days of session.

Passing a balanced budget is the only thing the Colorado Constitution requires state lawmakers to do. And with the deadline looming, there isn’t a lot of time for them to finalize the proposal and reconcile differences in the versions passed by both chambers. The House has delayed two budget-related bills that need to pass before it can be finalized. One of those measures would lead to a half billion dollars in cuts for hospitals.

“As I’ve said before, do we really want to have a budget that cuts hospitals by $264 million, times two, with the federal cut that would also come with that?” Democratic Rep. Millie Hamner of Dillon, and the Vice-Chair of the budget committee, said. She said extending the deadline is necessary to reach a deal to avoid those cuts. But Republican Senate President Kevin Grantham urges the House to move the budget forward first.

“We have one task in 120 days, which is balancing the freakin’ budget,” Granthan said. “Let’s do it.”

Grantham said if the budget doesn’t pass this week it means the legislature might not have time this session to override any line item budget vetoes from the Governor.

Tags: 
Rep. Millie Hamner
sen. grantham
Bente Birkeland
state
Colorado budget

Related Content

How One Colorado Reporter's Struggle Led To New Open Records Legislation

By 5 hours ago

Earlier this month, Fort Collins Coloradoan reporter Nick Coltrain won the First Amendment Award at the Society for Professional Journalists’ Top of the Rockies for a battle with Colorado State University. He wanted to know if there were inequities in pay between men and women -- and discovered there were, but only after a lot of work. The school provided him with a printout of all the information -- 150 pages of an Excel spreadsheet --  rather than the files themselves.

Proposal for health care relief fails

By 5 hours ago

A bipartisan measure to give people in rural Colorado financial help to cover high health insurance costs failed in a state Senate committee this week.

State lawmakers at stalemate with transportation funding

By Apr 21, 2017
Colorado Department of Transportation

Finding ways to fund transportation projects in the state was a top priority for lawmakers this session. But, an effort to send a ballot question to voters this fall is all but dead.