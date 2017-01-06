Student pass gives X Games discount

The Aspen Skiing Company is hoping to entice college students, who are visiting for the Winter X Games, onto the slopes.

The three days of ski, snowboard and snowmobile competition bring thousands of spectators to the bottom of Buttermilk Mountain, but it’s actually a tame time of year on the ski runs. SkiCo is hoping to tap into the young visitor population who are drawn to the music and parties that come along with the weekend’s athletic events. A two-day pass is available for purchase for anyone under the age of 24, presenting a valid student ID, at a third of the price of the standard lift ticket.

The annual bargain has brought in college students from across the country. SkiCo’s Jeff Hanle said Aspen Snowmass has a high retention rate, and the hope is that getting newcomers on the mountain will result in a lifetime of return visits.