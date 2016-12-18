Summer Words lineup released

By Dec 18, 2016


As the snow finally flies, local writers are preparing for summer workshops. Aspen Words has announced the faculty lineup for its Summer Words programs.

The nonprofit offers seven workshops: three fiction, two memoir, one poetry and one opportunity for full book editing. All are taught by professional authors, including novelists Jess Walter, who wrote the best-seller “Beautiful Ruins,” and Ben Fountain, whose novel “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk,” was released as a film in November.

Caroline Tory with Aspen Words said now is the time to start preparing for the June event.

“A lot of the workshops are juried, so we actually ask people to submit a writing sample that goes by a group of professional readers who help us select the group of writers for Summer Words,” Tory said.

Applications for juried workshops are due in February. The full Summer Words program, which includes opportunities for beginners, is June 18-23.

