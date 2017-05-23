Summer Words programming announced

Last week, Aspen Words announced its anticipated public events schedule for Summer Words.

The Aspen Summer Words Writing Conference and Literary Festival begins next month. Programming includes juried and non-juried writing workshops, networking opportunities with publishing agents and editors, as well as a readers’ retreat.

Afternoon author panels – there are three total – will take place at The Gant. Topics will include "We All Start Somewhere,” “Crafting Character” and the annual classic “The Take Away." Evening events hosted at the Belly Up will include "Literature with Impact" and "Living the Creative Life."

The annual summer benefit on June 21 will feature Margot Lee Shetterly, author of the novel Hidden Figures, at the Hotel Jerome. Space is also available in the Readers’ Retreat on Elena Ferrante’s Neapolitan novels.

The Summer Words series kicks off June 18. Tickets and passes are on sale at the Wheeler Box Office or aspenshowtix.com.