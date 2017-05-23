Summer Words programming announced

By Claire Woodcock 1 hour ago

Credit Courtesy of Aspen Words

Last week, Aspen Words announced its anticipated public events schedule for Summer Words.

The Aspen Summer Words Writing Conference and Literary Festival begins next month. Programming includes juried and non-juried writing workshops, networking opportunities with publishing agents and editors, as well as a readers’ retreat.

Afternoon author panels – there are three total – will take place at The Gant. Topics will include "We All Start Somewhere,” “Crafting Character” and the annual classic “The Take Away." Evening events hosted at the Belly Up will include "Literature with Impact" and "Living the Creative Life."

 

The annual summer benefit on June 21 will feature Margot Lee Shetterly, author of the novel Hidden Figures, at the Hotel Jerome. Space is also available in the Readers’ Retreat on Elena Ferrante’s Neapolitan novels.

The Summer Words series kicks off June 18. Tickets and passes are on sale at the Wheeler Box Office or aspenshowtix.com.

Tags: 
aspen words
Aspen Institute
Margot Lee Shetterly
Elena Ferrante
Hotel Jerome
The Gant

Related Content

The New Yorker's Adam Gopnik speaks in Aspen

By Claire Woodcock Mar 21, 2017
Bridgette Lacombe

The New Yorker’s Adam Gopnik will speak tonight at the Paepcke Auditorium as part of Aspen Words’ Winter Words Series. Claire Woodcock spoke with Gopnik in the studio and brings us this conversation.

Winter Words welcomes novelist Yaa Gyasi

By Claire Woodcock Feb 24, 2017
Michael Lionstar

Acclaimed novelist Yaa Gyasi will be in Aspen as part of the Winter Words series on Tuesday. Her first novel, Homegoing, came out last year and was NPR’s Debut Novel of the Year.