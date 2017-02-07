Sutey deal finalized

Public land near Carbondale will go into private holdings this week. The exchange allows for private land held by Leslie and Abigail Wexner to become public, while current Bureau of Land Management (BLM) holdings will be incorporated into their estate. The deal involves land in Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield counties, as well as financial payments from the billionaires .

The government would be giving up 1,500 acres in exchange for the Wexner’s 557-acre Sutey Ranch north of Carbondale and a 112-acre parcel along Prince Creek. But in a press release sent out yesterday, the BLM said the skewed acreage is offset by the actual value of the land.

Local conservationists say the finalization of the trade is premature because there is still an appeal in front of a federal review board.