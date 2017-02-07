Sutey deal finalized

By 7 minutes ago


  Public land near Carbondale will go into private holdings this week. The exchange allows for private land held by Leslie and Abigail Wexner to become public, while current Bureau of Land Management (BLM) holdings will be incorporated into their estate. The deal involves land in Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield counties, as well as financial payments from the billionaires .

The government would be giving up 1,500 acres in exchange for the Wexner’s 557-acre Sutey Ranch north of Carbondale and a 112-acre parcel along Prince Creek. But in a press release sent out yesterday, the BLM said the skewed acreage is offset by the actual value of the land.

Local conservationists say the finalization of the trade is premature because there is still an appeal in front of a federal review board.

 

Tags: 
Bureau of Land Management
Sutey Ranch

Related Content

Thompson Divide leases canceled

By Nov 17, 2016
savethethompsondivide.org

U.S. Secretary of the Interior Sally Jewell joined Gov. John Hickenlooper at the state capitol Thursday to announce a decision that protects the Thompson Divide, but leaves other areas open to drilling.

BLM plans for more drilling on Western Slope

By Nov 10, 2016
Bureau of Land Management

The Bureau of Land Management released environmental information this week about potential oil and gas development in northwest Colorado.