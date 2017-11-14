Theatre Aspen announces 'Ragtime' as 2018 mainstage production

Theatre Aspen will open its 35th summer season with the Tony Award-winning musical “Ragtime.”

“Ragtime” follows the stories of a white upper class family, an African American couple and Eastern-European Jewish immigrants, all trying to make it in America in the early 20th century.

It’s based on the 1975 novel by E. L. Doctorow. The production premiered on Broadway in 1998.

This will be producing director Jed Bernstein’s first summer season with the nonprofit. “Ragtime” will be directed by Mark Martino. He directed last summer’s mainstage production “Hairspray.”

Theatre Aspen is expected to announce a second show for its 2018 summer season lineup before the end of the month.