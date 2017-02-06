Time Travel Tuesdays begins author series

The Aspen Historical Society’s annual education series, Time Travel Tuesdays, begins Tuesday night.

Each year the Historical Society hosts the series as a way for residents and visitors to get to know their town better.

“I think we are dealing with this on a national level. If you don’t know where you came from, it’s hard to talk about where you are going to go,” said marketing director Christine Benedetti.

This year focuses on books about Aspen, by Aspen authors. Tonight’s kick off features Bruce Ducker who will present his book Dizzying Heights - a tale of the haves and have-nots in an upscale ski town.

The series runs for six weeks. Each presentation begins at 5:30 p.m at the Pitkin County Library.