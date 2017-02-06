Time Travel Tuesdays begins author series

By 1 hour ago

Six local authors will discuss their fiction and non-fiction tales of Aspen during this year's Time Travel Tuesdays put on by the aspen Historical Society.
Credit Courtesy Photo

The Aspen Historical Society’s annual education series, Time Travel Tuesdays, begins Tuesday night.


Each year the Historical Society hosts the series as a way for residents and visitors to get to know their town better.

“I think we are dealing with this on a national level. If you don’t know where you came from, it’s hard to talk about where you are going to go,” said marketing director Christine Benedetti.

This year focuses on books about Aspen, by Aspen authors. Tonight’s kick off features  Bruce Ducker who will present his book Dizzying Heights - a tale of the haves and have-nots in an upscale ski town.

The series runs for six weeks. Each presentation begins at 5:30 p.m at the Pitkin County Library.

Tags: 
Aspen Historical Society
Aspen History
Time travel Tuesdays
pitkin county library

Related Content

Aspen Club over the years

By Mar 30, 2016
Credit Aspen Historical Society

In 1982, when Dick Butera took ownership of the Aspen Club, it was the largest private multi-sports facility in the nation - nearly 60,000 square feet.

Non-Profit in the Spotlight: Aspen Historical Society, Part 1

By Jun 6, 2016

  Tony Vagneur is a past president and current board member of the Aspen Historical Society. He shares the history of the historical society and the organization's role in Aspen's evolution. Executive Director Kelly Murphy also contributes. 

Learn more about the Aspen Historical Society at www.AspenHistory.org and access the archives at www.archiveaspen.org

Non-Profit in the Spotlight: Aspen Historical Society, Part 2

By Jun 13, 2016

Nina Gabianelli is the Vice President of Education and Programs at the Aspen Historical Society. You may have seen her sporting a Victorian-era costume at one of the historical society's properties or giving a walking tour around town. 

Gabianelli describes the summer programs and tours offered by the historical society, and discusses the organization's archives, which is comprised of over 50,000 objects, photographs, documents, and records. 

Non-Profit in the Spotlight: Aspen Historical Society, Part 3

By Jun 20, 2016

3rd grade Aspen Elementary School teacher Dana Pingatore shares the importance of the Aspen Historical Society's school programs and the power of being submerged in history for her students. Nina Gabianelli, vice president of education and programs, also contributes. 

Learn more about the Aspen Historical Society and their education programs at www.AspenHistory.org

Non-Profit in the Spotlight: Aspen Historical Society, Part 4

By Jun 27, 2016

Kelly Murphy is the Executive Director of the Aspen Historical Society. She discusses the challenges and marks of success of the organization, as well as the future. Nina Gabianelli, vice president of education and programs, also contributes. 

To learn more about the Aspen Historical Society, visit www.aspenhistory.org, and to visit the archives, go to www.archiveaspen.org