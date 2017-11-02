Tom Tancredo throws hat in the ring for Colorado's governor race

Former Republican Congressman Tom Tancredo has added his name to the list of people vying to become Colorado’s next governor.

Tancredo’s is a controversial, and spirited immigration hardline - and this is his third time running for governor. He represented the sixth district of Colorado in Congress for a decade.

He said he met with former White House advisor Steve Bannon earlier this fall about entering the race - which now adds more unpredictability for the GOP. Also running are state treasurer Walker Stapleton, investment banker Doug Robinson, who is Mitt Romney’s nephew, Arapahoe County district attorney George Brauchler and former state lawmaker Victor Mitchell.

Democrats have a crowded field as well. Gov. John Hickenlooper is term limited.