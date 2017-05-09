Town of Basalt still interested in Willits arts center

The Basalt Town Council took a small step forward in a partnership with a prospective arts center at its meeting on Tuesday night.

The Arts Campus at Willits (TACAW) wants to go in on a lease with the municipal government.

 

Council members are not so sure, but agreed to continue suss out the financial details. There are still major questions about how the town will help finance the center.

 

Yet, a study commissioned by the town earlier this year suggests TACAW’s plans are feasible.

The firm looked at whether or not there’s a market for an arts center in the mid-valley, and who the audience might be.

 

TACAW plans to open a temporary space in Willits this summer. They’ll bring different kinds of programming to the midvalley in an effort to test the waters. Basalt Town Council will get further into the details in a future meeting.

TACAW
Basalt
Jacque Whitsitt

