Transportation speakers examine policy, technology

The Aspen Institute continues its Community Forum for Transportation and Mobility with two events in the coming weeks.

Tony Dutzik is a senior policy analyst with Frontier Group and has published extensive reports on transportation issues.

Greg Rucks is a principle in the Rocky Mountain Institute’s Transportation department. He is currently bringing new transportation technology like ride-sharing apps to life in Austin, Texas. Reporter Alycin Bektesh spoke with both experts about what they can bring to the decades-long “Entrance to Aspen” discussion.

Over the years it’s been suggested that 82 become a four lane highway, implement a light rail system, or some begin some sort of travel fee.

Tony Dutzik, May 24, 2017, Doerr-Hosier Center

Greg Rucks, June 6, 2017, Wheeler Opera House