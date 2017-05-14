Transportation speakers examine policy, technology

By 8 minutes ago

Stopped traffic on Highway 82 as the bottleneck begins at the entrance to Aspen.
Credit Elise Thatcher

  The Aspen Institute continues its Community Forum for Transportation and Mobility with two events in the coming weeks.


  Tony Dutzik is a senior policy analyst with Frontier Group and has published extensive reports on transportation issues.

Tony Dutzik, a senior policy analyst with Frontier Group
Credit Courtesy Photo

  Greg Rucks is a principle in the Rocky Mountain Institute’s Transportation department. He is currently bringing new transportation technology like ride-sharing apps to life in Austin, Texas. Reporter Alycin Bektesh spoke with both experts about what they can bring to the decades-long “Entrance to Aspen” discussion.

Over the years it’s been suggested that 82 become a four lane highway, implement a light rail system, or some begin some sort of travel fee.

Tony Dutzik, May 24, 2017, Doerr-Hosier Center

Greg Rucks, June 6, 2017, Wheeler Opera House

 

Tags: 
Transportation
Aspen Institute
Tony Dutzik
Greg Rucks

Related Content

Transportation forum looks at new technology for old problem

By Mar 8, 2017

  The Aspen Institute is hosting two traffic-experts in an open lecture Thursday about new solutions to the upper-valley’s congestion problems. Reporter Alycin Bektesh has been covering the Institute’s Community Forum on Transportation and Mobility and joins news director Carolyn Sackariason in conversation about the upper-valley’s long standing traffic woes.

Technology alone cannot fix Entrance to Aspen

By Dec 13, 2016
Alycin Bektesh / Aspen Public Radio News

If you are sitting in traffic today, an expert who has been studying Highway 82 for decades will tell you it’s not going to get any better anytime soon.

 

Transportation expert Jim Charlier offered no real solutions when he presented to a crowd of 60 at the Wheeler Opera House as part of the kick-off to the Aspen Institute’s Community Forum on Mobility and Transportation Series.

 

Collaboration needed for transportation funding

By Feb 9, 2016
Alycin Bektesh / Aspen Public Radio

Throughout the Roaring Fork Valley “making transportation better” can mean really different things. In Rifle and Silt it means snowplows. In Glenwood Springs it means maintaining foot traffic options over Grand Avenue.