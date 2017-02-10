Trump Says U.S. Committed To Security Of Japan

President Trump says the U.S. is committed to the security of Japan and all areas under its administrative control.

Trump’s comments imply that a U.S.-Japan defense treaty covers disputed East China Sea islands, which are controlled by Japan but also claimed by China.

Trump was speaking after meeting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the White House on Friday.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with NPR’s Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR) about the press conference, and also how the Trump administration may respond to the decision from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upholding the freeze on the travel ban.

With reporting from The Associated Press

