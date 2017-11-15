Upcoming JAS Cafe season brings range of world music to Aspen

Jazz Aspen Snowmass has released its winter lineup of world music performances for its Cafe series.

Nine headliners will bring R&B, blues, jazz and more to Aspen for the series, which runs through March.

From Grammy award-winning vocalist Dee Dee Bridgewater to up and coming 16-year-old pianist Matthew Whitaker, this winter’s JAS Cafe series showcases diverse musical styles and performers.

Vocalist Niki Haris kicks off the series with the James Horowitz trio December 21 and 22.

All shows will take place either at The Cooking School of Aspen or The Little Nell.