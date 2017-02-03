U.S. Added 227,000 Jobs In January, Outpacing Expectations

The U.S. added 227,000 jobs in January and the unemployment rate rose just slightly, ticking up a tenth of a percentage point to 4.8 percent, according to the monthly report released Friday by the Bureau of Labor and Statistics.

The robust jobs number beat most expectations from economists, who had pegged the payroll increase at 175,000, according to NPR's Yuki Noguchi.

Meanwhile, average hourly wages showed a slight increase, rising by 3 cents, to $26, and adding to December's 6-cent bump.

Revisions to the previous month's estimates were modest, as the BLS ratcheted up December's numbers to 157,000 from 156,000 — the last report released during President Obama's time in the White House. The agency took a scalpel to November's relatively positive report, revising its estimates downward to 164,000 jobs from the originally reported 204,000.

Friday's report is the first to be released in Donald Trump's presidency, though the bulk of the data was recorded before he took office two weeks ago.

