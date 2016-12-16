Valley Roundup for Dec. 16, 2016

Welcome to a Valley Roundup. I’m Carolyn Sackariason.

As more people live farther away from where they work, traffic becomes worse. A new group has convened in an attempt to reduce the number of cars coming into town. But motorists may not like the alternative.

Technology alone cannot fix Entrance to Aspen

Pitkin County has the highest suicide rate in Colorado. And across the country, suicide is becoming more commonplace. News organizations are thinking about how to cover such a delicate topic, including local newspaper editors.

Aspen officers, passersby thwart attempted suicide from bridgeIncident on Tiehack footbridge prompts mental health response



Obit aims to reduce stigma of suicide | Aspen Public Radio

And with a month left in office, the district attorney is taking some criticism for firing her top prosecutor and making a plea deal with a baby killer.

An editorial to DA Caloia: Stop making things worse

Meanwhile, property owners in Snowmass’ Base Village are getting sick and tired of paying for amenities they aren’t getting.

Snowmass Base Village homeowners: Property ‘tax to the max’Snowmass Base Village owners ask for dissolusion of district

Finally, Aspen’s oldest newspaper is looking for a new editor.

Joining me this week are Curtis Wackerle, editor of the Aspen Daily News, Andy Stone, columnist for the Aspen Times, Randy Essex, editor and publisher of the Glenwood Post Independent, and Lauren Glendenning, outgoing editor of the Aspen Times.

Valley Roundup is a production of Aspen Public Radio news.