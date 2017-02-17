Valley Roundup, Feb. 17, 2017

Welcome to Valley Roundup. I’m Carolyn Sackariason


The town of Silt has lost its police chief under suspicious circumstances and officials are being less than cooperative in letting the public know what’s going on.

Burris was put on leave and was investigated before exit from Silt PD

The Roaring Fork School District is taking measures to let 32 people go, many of whom are teachers. They will be able to apply for their jobs again but there’s no guarantee they will get re-hired.

Enrollment shift tied to new school to displace two dozen Roaring Fork teachers

And in Aspen, the biggest development the ski resort has seen in decades is in front of council. Some think it’s the answer to revitalizing the west side of Aspen Mountain; others think it’s far too large for the neighborhood.

Gorsuch review in 7th inning stretchGorsuch Haus says ‘give and take’ necessary for viable projectCity council to continue review of Gorsuch Haus on March 6

Gorsuch Haus developers eye new zone, lower heights

I speak with Randy Essex, editor and publisher of the Glenwood Post Independent, blogger Elizabeth Milias, Madeleine Osberger of the Aspen Daily News and Aspen Times columnist Roger Marolt.

Valley Roundup is a production of Aspen Public Radio news.

 

