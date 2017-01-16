Valley Roundup, Jan. 13, 2017

Welcome to a Valley Roundup. I’m Carolyn Sackariason.

A newspaper editor in Glenwood Springs is catching heat for cutting off vulgar comments on his Facebook’s community forum page. Those censored argue their right to freedom of speech is being violated.

http://www.postindependent.com/opinion/essex-column-do-we-talk-like-this-in-public-places/

Is a town’s soul found in its commercial core? Some argue that Aspen loses its character every time a local bar or restaurant closes. Now the focus is on chain stores. There’s movement afoot to restrict them downtown.

http://www.aspendailynews.com/section/columnist/168889

Forum for chain-store restrictions in Aspen is set for next week



Aspen City Council to put in $1,000 for panel talk on chains

Meanwhile, Aspen City Council is about to lift its moratorium on development but not before it makes a series of amendments to its land use code that are aimed at preserving small town character and locally serving businesses.

City softens some of its moratorium code changesAspen City Council considers development restrictions

Residents of the Roaring Fork Valley are gathering the day after President-Elect Donald Trump’s inauguration. The march in Aspen goes from the art museum to the slopes to the bar.

Women’s March on D.C. to have local component

But on a serious note, the president and CEO of the Aspen Skiing Co., recently wrote an op-ed that was published in local newspapers that made it clear that the values of the Trump administration do not reflect the way of life here.

http://www.aspentimes.com/opinion/mike-kaplan-were-still-here/

Finally, two gas stations being proposed in the midvalley should drop the price of fuel in the future.

Kroger wants to build a gas station, reconfigure parking lot at El Jebel City Market

Joining me this week are Randy Essex, editor and publisher of the Glenwood Post Independent, Wendle Whiting, a columnist for the Aspen Daily News and Curtis Wackerle, editor of the Aspen Daily News.

Valley Roundup is a production of Aspen Public Radio news.