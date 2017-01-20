Valley Roundup, Jan. 20, 2017

Welcome to a Valley Roundup. I’m Carolyn Sackariason.

It was a record holiday season for the resort in nearly every sector. And the average daily lodge room rate climbed to almost $800.

SkiCo head reports busiest holiday season everOccupancy, room rates upAspen room rate tops all other ski resorts for month of December

And while Aspen has taken measures to slow growth, Glenwood Springs is looking to speed it up by combining the positions of community development director and economic development director.

Glenwood Springs decides to combine development jobs

And in the midvalley, it seems there is no stopping the development train.

Carbondale's trustee applications are in

City Market: Carbondale store on track

Finally, some community members are shaking their heads on a recent decision by a judge to sentence a repeat offender to probation.

Sixth DUI equals 10 years probation for Aspen woman

Should Carbondale stay in drug task force or spend on mental health?

Joining me this week are Randy Essex, editor and publisher of the Glenwood Post Independent, Madeleine Osberger, contributing editor for the Aspen Daily News, and Roger Marolt and Andy Stone, both columnists for the Aspen Times.

