Valley Roundup, Jan. 27, 2017

Joining guest host Alycin Bektesh this week are Curtis Wackerle, editor of the Aspen Daily News, Elizabeth Milias who runs The Red Ant, and Randy Essex, editor and publisher of the Glenwood Post Independent.

Big changes are coming to Aspen: a total of 6 ordinances amending the land use code are shortening the next generation of Aspen’s buildings, and eliminating new residential opportunities downtown. Concurrently, Aspen’s government and business leaders are putting their heads together to draft an ordinance restricting chain stores.

In Glenwood Springs, ten candidates are running for the town council, a huge uptick in civic participation may be a response to the many city projects in the works. And the nationally recognized Hotel Colorado is staying under its longtime ownership, for now.