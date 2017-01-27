Related Program: 
Valley Roundup

Valley Roundup, Jan. 27, 2017

By 39 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Valley Roundup


  Joining guest host Alycin Bektesh this week are  Curtis Wackerle, editor of the Aspen Daily News, Elizabeth Milias who runs The Red Ant, and Randy Essex, editor and publisher of the Glenwood Post Independent.

Big changes are coming to Aspen: a total of 6 ordinances amending the land use code are shortening the next generation of Aspen’s buildings, and eliminating new residential opportunities downtown. Concurrently, Aspen’s government and business leaders are putting their heads together to draft an ordinance restricting chain stores.

In Glenwood Springs, ten candidates are running for the town council, a huge uptick in civic participation may be a response to the many city projects in the works. And the nationally recognized Hotel Colorado  is staying under its longtime ownership, for now.

 

Tags: 
chain stores
moratorium
Valley Roundup

Related Content

Half done: Three land use ordinances approved by council

By Jan 23, 2017

After five hours of review, Aspen City Council Monday passed three ordinances that will change the character of the city’s downtown core.

Aspen looks to mobility, not parking, as way of the future

By Jan 24, 2017

Aspen’s “most progressive ordinance” was passed by City Council Tuesday night, as part of the many changes to the land use code coming out of a year-long moratorium on downtown development.