Valley Roundup for Jan. 6, 2017

Welcome to Valley Roundup. I’m Carolyn Sackariason.

2016 was quite a year in environmental news. An earthquake on Christmas Day rattled New Castle and some are wondering if there is a connection to oil and gas activity.

http://www.postindependent.com/news/local/citizen-groups-request-analysis-of-earthquake/

And in other oil and gas news, the cancelation of 25 leases in the Thompson Divide had many environmentalists breathing a sigh of relief. But is the battle really over? Especially with a new president who is friendly to the industry?

http://aspenpublicradio.org/search/google/Thompson%20Divide?query=Thompson%20Divide&cx=010251366440257945544%3Aqszkdjo5bss&cof=FORID%3A11&sitesearch=#stream/0

Guest opinion: Garfield lawsuit against BLM ridiculous …

Editorial: No victory laps on Thompson Divide | PostIndependent.com

Thompson Divide leases formally canceled | PostIndependent.com

Thompson Divide battle certain to rage on | PostIndependent.com





The Colorado Division of Wildlife plans to conduct a study near Rifle that translates into killing bears and lions in order to save mule deer. But there isn’t a lot of transparency on how the battle is going to be carried out.





Despite opposition CPW approves predator study | PostIndependent …

Wildlife agency approves plan to kill cougars, bears | Aspen Public ...

Wildlife Services to kill bears, lions | Aspen Public Radio

Wildlife commission to vote on plan to kill predators | Aspen Public …

Naturalist talks in Carbondale get heated | Aspen Public Radio





Finally, the city of Aspen’s application to the state to keep water rights for the possibility of damming Castle and Maroon creeks has raised a lot of questions.





http://aspenpublicradio.org/search/google/Maroon%20and%20Castle%20creeks?query=Maroon%20and%20Castle%20creeks&cx=010251366440257945544%3Aqszkdjo5bss&cof=FORID%3A11&sitesearch=#stream/0

Rights for potential dams born inside Aspen City Hall in 1965Did the city of Aspen ever really intend to build dams and reservoirs?Castle Creek dam site dismissed in 1971 by the Bureau of ReclamationCity claims Fry-Ark Project creates ‘obligation’ for Castle Creek ReservoirTen parties file statements of opposition in Maroon Creek and Castle Creek reservoir cases