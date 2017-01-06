Related Program: 
Valley Roundup

Valley Roundup for Jan. 6, 2017

By 7 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Valley Roundup

Aspen Public Radio environment reporter Elizabeth Stewart-Severy and Aspen Journalism Executive Director Brent Gardner-Smith.
Credit Carolyn Sackariason

 Welcome to Valley Roundup. I’m Carolyn Sackariason.


2016 was quite a year in environmental news. An earthquake on Christmas Day rattled New Castle and some are wondering if there is a connection to oil and gas activity.

 

http://www.postindependent.com/news/local/citizen-groups-request-analysis-of-earthquake/

And in other oil and gas news, the cancelation of 25 leases in the Thompson Divide had many environmentalists breathing a sigh of relief. But is the battle really over? Especially with a new president who is friendly to the industry?

http://aspenpublicradio.org/search/google/Thompson%20Divide?query=Thompson%20Divide&cx=010251366440257945544%3Aqszkdjo5bss&cof=FORID%3A11&sitesearch=#stream/0

Guest opinion: Garfield lawsuit against BLM ridiculous …

Editorial: No victory laps on Thompson Divide | PostIndependent.com

Thompson Divide leases formally canceled | PostIndependent.com

Thompson Divide battle certain to rage on | PostIndependent.com

 

The Colorado Division of Wildlife plans to conduct a study near Rifle that translates into killing bears and lions in order to save mule deer. But there isn’t a lot of transparency on how the battle is going to be carried out.

 

Despite opposition CPW approves predator study | PostIndependent …

Wildlife agency approves plan to kill cougars, bears | Aspen Public ...

Wildlife Services to kill bears, lions | Aspen Public Radio

Wildlife commission to vote on plan to kill predators | Aspen Public …

Naturalist talks in Carbondale get heated | Aspen Public Radio

 

 

Finally, the city of Aspen’s application to the state to keep water rights for the possibility of damming Castle and Maroon creeks has raised a lot of questions.

 

http://aspenpublicradio.org/search/google/Maroon%20and%20Castle%20creeks?query=Maroon%20and%20Castle%20creeks&cx=010251366440257945544%3Aqszkdjo5bss&cof=FORID%3A11&sitesearch=#stream/0

 

Rights for potential dams born inside Aspen City Hall in 1965Did the city of Aspen ever really intend to build dams and reservoirs?Castle Creek dam site dismissed in 1971 by the Bureau of ReclamationCity claims Fry-Ark Project creates ‘obligation’ for Castle Creek ReservoirTen parties file statements of opposition in Maroon Creek and Castle Creek reservoir cases

Tags: 
Maroon Bells Snowmass Wilderness
New Castle
city of aspen
Colorado Parks and Wildlife
Thompson Divide Coalition

Related Content

Managing the wild masses: Permit system takes shape

By Nov 22, 2016
Elizabeth Stewart-Severy/Aspen Public Radio News

Backpackers looking to stay the night in the most popular areas of the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness will soon need a permit to do so. The U.S. Forest Service recently released a plan to manage overnight visitors in the backcountry.

Backcountry permitting system likely in Maroon Bells Wilderness

By Nov 3, 2016
Courtesy of U.S. Forest Service

The U.S. Forest Service has released a draft management plan to address overcrowding in the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness. Backpackers will likely see a permitting system in popular areas.