Valley Roundup

Valley Roundup, June 2, 2017

Aspen City Council candidates Torre and Ward Hauenstein were in the hot seat during this week’s “squirm night” hosted by the local papers.

Joining Alycin Bektesh on Valley Roundup this morning are the journalists who grilled the candidates: Aspen Daily News editor Curtis Wackerle and Aspen Times managing editor Rick Carroll.


  Also, eight months after a bear carcass was found at the Pitkin County Landfill charges have been filed, the mid valley is preparing for an art-filled summer, and is a government service creating an unfair playing field for local taxi companies?

 

